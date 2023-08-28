WestView invests in workforce management platform Hubstaff

In conjunction with the funding, Matt Carroll, a managing partner at WestView, will join Hubstaff's board of directors.

WestView Capital Partners has made an investment in Hubstaff, an Indiana-based workforce management SaaS platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Hubstaff was founded in 2012 by Jared Brown and Dave Nevogt.

“Our investment in Hubstaff reflects WestView’s commitment to partnering with software and technology companies led by talented and passionate entrepreneurs,” said Matt Carroll, a managing partner at WestView, in a statement. “Jared and Dave have built an impressive business and culture and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with them. The alignment of our strategic vision with their commitment to innovation and growth solidifies our confidence in this partnership.”

In conjunction with the funding, Carroll will join Hubstaff’s board of directors.

WestView was represented by Latham & Watkins LLP with debt financing provided by Abacus Finance. Hubstaff was represented by Lightning Partners and Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP.

Based in Boston, WestView invests in the middle market. The private equity firm manages $2.7 billion in capital across five funds.