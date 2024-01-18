Where’s the beef? Florida, finds Heartwood Partners

Florida has become the fastest growing state in the US. And as people move there, all kinds of businesses are flourishing. For Heartwood Partners, the demographic trends spell opportunity. The PE firm based in Norwalk, Connecticut, announced in December that it took a majority stake in Bush Brothers Provision Co, a meat packing and distribution company based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that sells to restaurants, hotels and country clubs.

“We believe that Bush Brothers’ focus on Florida is highly attractive,” Heartwood partner Ed Tan told PE Hub. “We see a growing population and an influx of new businesses driving increased demand for a premium dining experience in the Florida market. We believe that Bush Brothers’ focus on high-end hospitality, fine dining and yachts position the business to take advantage of these dynamics and provides good demand consistency.”

Founded in 1925, Bush Brothers is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated company. It sells products like ribeye and tenderloin steaks, as well as pork, chicken and veal to high-end venues. The company also exports to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

Prime cut

Heartwood leverages its portfolio companies less than some other PE firms, Tan said.

“We think it’s important to have a strong balance sheet as a business navigates through the ups and downs of the economy, so that our teams can focus on executing on a strategic plan rather than dealing with lenders,” Tan said. “Our model resonates really well with the sellers of family- and founder-owned businesses. They typically don’t like debt at all. In this case, [Bush Brothers] didn’t have any debt and were attracted to our approach.”

Heartwood is currently prioritizing two areas of growth for Bush Brothers: physical space and staff. Bush Brothers has spent the last 90 years in its West Palm Beach facility. It will soon move into a facility located in Royal Palm Beach. The new space will be about three times larger than its existing facility. The larger space will provide for more production and storage, a more efficient production layout and additional features like a test kitchen. On staff, Bush Brothers recently added a CFO and a plant manager as initial steps.

Heartwood doesn’t have any immediate plans to make add-on deals. It first wants to expand the Bush Brothers company into other locations beyond its current customer base in West Palm Beach and Miami. The company is starting to expand its reach to the Florida Keys. Bush Brothers also has its eye on expansion into other states with similar demographic trends.

There are also plans to expand product offerings to seafood, which could lead to an add-on deal in the future. “The business has strong penetration in the South Florida market and we believe there are opportunities to expand in the existing footprint and in adjacent markets,” said Tan. “Overall, we view Florida as a $500 million market opportunity, and Bush Brothers has a small, growing slice of this market.”