Whistler Capital backs healthcare delivery services firm AmeriPro

Whistler Capital Partners has made an investment in AmeriPro Health, a provider of patient logistics and last-mile healthcare delivery services. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

AmeriPro Health will continue to be led by founder and CEO Suhas Uppalapati and the company’s existing executive leadership team.

Founded in 2018, AmeriPro serves health systems and communities across Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

“At Whistler Capital, we have deep expertise in the intersection of healthcare and technology and AmeriPro’s focus on driving a better patient experience through data-driven solutions is a perfect fit with Whistler’s mission and investment approach,” said Geoff Clark, managing partner at Whistler Capital in a statement. “Suhas has built a tremendous team and we are excited to support AmeriPro’s continued expansion and innovation as they continue to bring a differentiated level of efficiency and quality to patient care.”

Brentwood Capital Advisors LLC served as financial advisor and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal advisor to Whistler Capital. Citizens M&A Advisory served as financial advisor and Morris, Manning & Martin LLP served as legal advisors to AmeriPro Health.

Based in Nashville, Whistler Capital targets the healthcare industry and related tech-enabled services verticals. Whistler has over $1 billion in assets under management.