White Mountains Partners appoints Mattler as principal

Previously, he held roles at Harvest Partners, J.H. Whitney Capital Partners and Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s industrials investment banking group

White Mountains Partners is a business unit of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd

White Mountain targets businesses in the essential services, light industrial and specialty consumer sectors

White Mountains Partners has named Zachary Mattler as a principal.

Prior to joining White Mountains, Mattler was a vice president at J.F. Lehman & Company. Previously, he held roles at Harvest Partners, J.H. Whitney Capital Partners and Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s industrials investment banking group.

On the appointment, John J. Daly, White Mountains Partners’ CEO and managing partner, said in a statement, “I am excited to welcome Zack, who brings a wealth of relevant experience in deal execution and team development. Zack will play an important role in building White Mountains Partners into a patient and flexible capital partner to family, founder, and entrepreneur-owned businesses.”

White Mountains Partners is a business unit of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. White Mountain targets businesses in the essential services, light industrial and specialty consumer sectors.