White Oak provides financing to Prime Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

Prime Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, a healthcare partnership comprised of aesthetic surgery practices, has secured financing from White Oak Global Advisors. The financing will be used for future acquisitions, and scale existing operations and facilities. No financial terms were disclosed.

Prime Plastic Surgery was founded less than three years ago by Western Metal Investments, a healthcare-focused family office led by Dr. James Chao and George Scopetta.

White Oak is an alternative debt manager that has deployed over $10 billion in transactions since 2007.

“We pride ourselves on uncovering ideas that disrupt industries and scale quickly,” said Allan Marzen, managing director of White Oak Global Advisors, in a statement. “Prime is no exception, with two visionary founders and a novel business model that will spark consolidation within an industry that direly needs it. We look forward to mutual success and significant collective returns.”

Coinciding with this financing deal from White Oak, Prime has completed two acquisitions: San Diego-based Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa; and Washington, D.C.-based West End Plastic Surgery.