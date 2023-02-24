White Wolf-backed CEIS acquires consulting and staffing firm Clover Leaf

CEIS is a platform that was formed by White Wolf Capital to partner with and acquire U.S. based companies focused on provider services to the critical energy infrastructure industry.

Critical Energy Infrastructure Services a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital, has acquired Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Clover Leaf Solutions, a provider of consulting and staffing services for Department of Energy laboratories and commercial clients. No financial terms were disclosed.

CEIS is a platform that was formed by White Wolf Capital to partner with and acquire U.S. based companies focused on provider services to the critical energy infrastructure industry.

Clover Leaf marks the second acquisition made under the CEIS platform, following the acquisition of Rayne Staffing in December 2022.

On the deal, Elie P. Azar, CEO of White Wolf, said in a statement, “We look forward to partnering with the Clover Leaf team to expand CEIS’s geographic reach and service offerings across the United States. Through its leading capabilities and technical workforce, the CEIS platform has become an acquirer of choice and preferred partner to the critical energy infrastructure sector.”

Founded in 2011, White Wolf Capital invests in the lower-middle and middle-market. Targeted sectors include manufacturing, business services, government services, infrastructure services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense.