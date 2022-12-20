White Wolf-backed CEIS acquires energy-focused staffing firm Rayne

CEIS is a holding company that was formed by White Wolf Capital to acquire U.S. based companies focused on serving the critical energy infrastructure industry.

CEIS, which is backed by White Wolf Capital, has acquired Houston-based Rayne Staffing, an energy infrastructure focused staffing firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

CEIS is a holding company that was formed by White Wolf Capital to acquire U.S. based companies focused on serving the critical energy infrastructure industry. CEIS is targeting companies that have revenues of $10 million to $100 million.

On the deal, Elie P. Azar, managing director of White Wolf, said in a statement, “The Rayne team has developed tremendous relationships within the energy infrastructure sector over its history and we believe our partnership will provide the Company with access to additional capital and resources to execute on their growth aspirations. We are thrilled to partner with the Rayne team and help them achieve their next phase of growth.”

White Wolf Capital invests is middle-market companies located in North America. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, infrastructure services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense.