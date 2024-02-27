White Wolf-backed DCCM snaps up engineering and land surveying services firm Chastain-Skillman

Houston-based DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management services.

DCCM, which is backed by White Wolf Capital Group, has acquired Chastain-Skillman LLC, a professional engineering and land surveying services firm in Florida. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Blake Conner, managing director of White Wolf, said in a statement, “A partnership with Chastain-Skillman is an excellent cultural and strategic fit for DCCM, further expanding our business into the fast-growing Florida market. We greatly look forward to collaborating with Jay and the entire Chastain-Skillman team.”

White Wolf focuses on the lower middle and middle market. The firm’s preferred sectors include manufacturing, business services, government services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense. White Wolf was founded in 2011.