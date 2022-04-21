White Wolf-backed JS Global buys Atlantic Design Group

JS Global, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital, has acquired Atlantic Design Group, a design and build firm for federal government agencies and commercial customers.

JS Global, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital, has acquired Atlantic Design Group, a design and build firm for federal government agencies and commercial customers. No financial terms were disclosed.

JS Global, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital (“White Wolf”) and a leading provider of anti-terrorism and force protection construction services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Atlantic Design Group.

Based in metro Washington D.C., Atlantic Design Group (“ADG”) is a design and build firm focused on providing Federal government agencies and commercial customers a highly integrated suite of architecture, engineering, and construction services. ADG primarily serves Federal agencies by providing safeguarding, repair, and maintenance services both domestically and internationally. In acquiring Atlantic Design Group, JS Global is partnering with industry veterans Thanh Pham, Cheryl Stevens, and Craig Moyer who will remain in their leadership roles following the acquisition.

Elie Azar, Managing Director of White Wolf, noted, “We are excited to welcome Atlantic Design Group to the JS Global family. The transaction is highly strategic for both JS Global and Atlantic Design Group as we look forward to providing our combined client base with a more competitive and compelling service offering.”

Joe Simpson, President and Co-Founder of JS Global, commented, “We look forward to leveraging ADG’s leading design capabilities across the platform to better serve our clients. Additionally, ADG’s long-standing track record of overseas work with Federal agencies will help enable JS Global to bring its AT/FP services to clients across the globe.”

Thanh Pham, President and Co-Founder of Atlantic Design Group, added, “We’re thrilled to be joining the JS Global and White Wolf family. As we’ve gotten to know Joe and his team, it’s clear there is incredible alignment in the way we operate and we can’t wait to combine efforts and build our shared vision together.”

About Atlantic Design Group

Atlantic Design Group is metro Washington D.C. based architecture, engineering, and construction firm focused on highly integrated contemporary design for Federal government and commercial projects. ADG is a true design and construction firm focused on locations both domestically and internationally, allowing ADG to be a “one-stop-shop” for clients while offering streamlined channels of communication, efficient design, and shortened periods of performance. ADG’s design services include planning, architecture, interior design, civil, structural, MEP, and AT/FP engineering.