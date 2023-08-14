White Wolf-backed Norlee acquires Colwill Engineering

Norlee is a provider of electrical and specialty services focused on public works, industrial, commercial, underground, and multi-family projects across the U.S.

Founded in 2011, White Wolf invests in North American middle market companies

White Wolf’s office locations include Miami, Chicago, Montreal, and New York City

The Norlee Group, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital Group, has acquired Tampa-based Colwill Engineering, a provider of contract and engineering design services within the electrical, mechanical, and technology fields. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Judd Kohn, managing director, and head of enterprise lending solutions, White Wolf Private Credit, said in a statement, “We were thrilled to collaborate with Wally and his team to support this next phase of growth for The Norlee Group. Colwill Engineering brings an impressive reputation to the Norlee platform as we continue our execution plan of building a leading electrical contracting and engineering firm in the United States.”

