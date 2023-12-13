White Wolf-backed Seacoast Service Partners acquires HVAC services firm Putnam Mechanical Services

SSP is focused on acquiring plumbing and HVAC services across the Southeastern U.S.

Putnam was founded in 2006

White Wolf invests in North American middle-market companies

Seacoast Service Partners, which is backed by White Wolf Capital Group, has acquired Putnam Mechanical Services, a provider of HVAC and refrigeration services in the Southwest Florida region. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Blake Conner, a managing director of White Wolf, said in a statement, “We are very excited to be partnering with the Putnam team. This acquisition further expands Seacoast’s growing footprint in Florida and will provide Putnam with the resources to further expand its service offerings across the Southeast.”

