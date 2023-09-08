White Wolf-backed Seacoast Service Partners acquires plumbing services firm United Plumbing

SSP is an active acquirer of plumbing and HVAC businesses in the Southeastern U.S.

Seacoast Service Partners, which is backed by White Wolf Capital Group, has acquired Fort Myers, Florida-based United Plumbing, a provider of plumbing services. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Elie Azar, CEO of White Wolf Capital Group said in a statement, “The acquisition of United Plumbing to our portfolio aligns perfectly with our vision and growth strategy. We are excited to partner with Jim Lapointe and the entire United Plumbing team to deliver unparalleled services to our valued customers.”

White Wolf invests in North American middle-market companies. Targeted industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense. White Wolf began operations in late 2011.