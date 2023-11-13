Whitehorse hires Gallitano, Sheth for capital management team

Gallitano joined Whitehorse as senior principal, head of private wealth, while Sheth joined as senior principal, head of structured products.

Whitehorse Liquidity Partners, a Canadian secondaries private equity firm, has hired Joe Gallitano and Pramit Sheth to senior positions in the firm’s capital management team.

Gallitano joined Whitehorse as senior principal, head of private wealth, while Sheth joined as senior principal, head of structured products.

Gallitano was previously a principal, investor relations, with Carlyle’s AlpInvest Partners. Sheth was with Kroll Bond Rating Agency, where he was global head of its investment funds group.

“As we always say, without investors there would be no Whitehorse. Our objective with these new hires is simple, to enable us to provide our innovative product suite to a broader cohort of investors,” said Yann Robard, managing partner at Whitehorse, in a statement. “As our solutions have been well-received by the market, we find ourselves long opportunity and short capital. Our investment into new areas of focus in our capital management team are designed to enable us to stay well capitalized ahead of the vast market opportunity we see ahead of us.”

Based in Toronto, Whitehorse provides customized portfolio financing through structured liquidity solutions for private equity portfolios. Since inception, the firm has raised $14.8 billion in commitments.