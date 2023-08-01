Whitehorse Liquidity Partners closes fifth secondaries fund at $5.3bn

Based in Toronto, Whitehorse provides customized portfolio financing through structured liquidity solutions for private equity portfolios.

Whitehorse Liquidity Partners, a Canadian secondaries private equity firm, has closed Whitehorse Liquidity Partners V at about $5.3 billion, exceeding its $5 billion target.

Fund V is Whitehorse’s largest so far. With its closing, the firm has now raised $13.5 billion in commitments.

“Closing our largest fund since inception, through a period of uncertainty and market volatility, is a remarkable achievement,” said Yann Robard, managing partner of Whitehorse, in a statement. “This successful fundraise is a recognition by our investors of the vast opportunity set we believe lies ahead of us and further underpins our global position as a leading liquidity solutions provider for private equity portfolios.”

“As many private equity investors remain overallocated to the asset class and GPs seek thoughtful financing providers for their balance sheets, we believe the demand for our customized portfolio financing solutions will remain high,” Robard added. “Our innovative approach and the flexibility of our solutions continues to garner significant interest in the market.”

Founded in 2015 and based in Toronto, Whitehorse provides customized portfolio financing through structured liquidity solutions for private equity portfolios. To date, the firm has sourced more than $550 billion of potential opportunities and deployed over $18 billion across 200-plus transactions.

Kirkland & Ellis and Goodmans served as legal counsel for Whitehorse and Fund V.