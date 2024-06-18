Ardian bets big on car parking assets

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
'In the North American market, the car remains the prevalent means of transportation and therefore parking remains a strategic asset,' said Stefano Mion, Ardian’s co-head of infrastructure Americas.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination