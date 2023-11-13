Why private equity firms like investing in franchises

'Many franchise businesses are family-owned and still founder-led, and are within industries that we believe have good long-term tailwinds but are very fragmented,' says Orangewood's Alan Goldfarb.

The franchise business model is in style. According to the International Franchise Association, the total output of franchised businesses will increase by 4.2 percent from $825.4 billion in 2022 to $860.1 billion in 2023.

PE Hub has reported on a slew of private equity-backed franchise deals over the last few months (details on several of these can be found below.) To find out what’s driving the activity, we spoke with some of the dealmakers involved.

New York-based private equity firm Orangewood Partners has been deep in the franchise PE pursuit. The firm currently owns and operates more than 275 units for Mexican-inspired QSR brand Taco Bell and has more than 50 stands in development phase for coffee drive-thru chain 7 Brew. Orangewood sees franchises as a significant space of opportunity.

“Many franchise businesses are family-owned and still founder-led, and are within industries that we believe have good long-term tailwinds but are very fragmented,” Alan Goldfarb, founder and managing partner at Orangewood Partners, told PE Hub.

“The landscape of franchise opportunities in the United States is large – our research suggests there are almost 800,000 franchise establishments in the country, with approximately 700,000 individual franchise owners. These franchises contribute more than $800 billion of economic output.”

In February, Orangewood announced its exit from ABTB, a Taco Bell franchisee based in Louisville, Kentucky. Since the company’s formation as a partnership between Orangewood and quick service restaurant owner Southpaw in 2018, ABTB’s EBITDA was doubled. The company began by acquiring 24 Taco Bell stores, before adding eight more in 2019 and completing seven ground-up developments.

Earlier in November 2021, Orangewood acquired Pacific Bells, which is one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees in the country with more than 250 restaurants in nine states – Alabama, Arkansas, California, Mississippi, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.

Paul Woody – a counsel for law firm Greensfelder who works on M&A deals involving PE firms acquiring franchisors and franchisees – said there are some key reasons why PE firms are attracted to franchise deals.

Franchises offer firms consistent revenue streams, he said, and there are many opportunities to drive brand growth to achieve fruitful earnings.

From both sides, the franchisor-franchisee relationship is important to maintain. Most franchise relationships are set out where the franchisee keeps the vast majority of the gross revenue, but they pay a royalty fee for the franchise and for the right to use the brand and the brand system, and the right to operate under the brand with trademarks and to sell the product that the brand has created.

“That predictable stream of revenue is very attractive to lenders,” Woody said. “PE firms in a lot of cases are able to securitize the future royalties, which they can often do for lower interest rates.”

Woody added that firms can acquire additional franchise brands in similar sectors and find efficiencies that can lower costs, such as sharing warehouse space or distribution space, and eliminating some of the more expensive higher level management positions.

For franchisees, the focus for firms is about finding the right brand to partner with. Goldfarb noted that there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

“Franchisee businesses that operate in fragmented sectors where there are long-term, non-cyclical tailwinds and both organic and acquisitive growth opportunities can be attractive,” he added. “But deeper than that, it is important to partner with franchisors that have leading brands, strive to have good relationships with the franchisee base, and find management teams who have a great platform but may need help growing their business in a strategic way.”

Deal activity

Here’s our coverage of recent franchise deals:

Earlier in November, Sterling Capital Partners sold music education franchise School of Rock to Youth Enrichment Brands.

In October, Garnett Station Partners-backed Authentic Restaurant Brands took Fiesta Restaurant Group private. Fiesta Restaurant Group is the parent company of the Pollo Tropical restaurant brand.

In August, Roark Capital announced its agreement to acquire Subway.

Also in August, Kian Capital launched automotive repair platform PARC Auto with its acquisition of a Meineke Car Care Franchise. PARC Auto consists of 15 Meineke automotive care centers.

PE Hub expects to see more deals as the franchising model continues to expand in many sectors, including animal grooming, day spa massage, dental practices and more.