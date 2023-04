William Blair hires Ordinario and Stella for equities group

Both will be based in New York.

Boutique investment bank William Blair has hired Paul Ordinario as managing director, south regional sales manager, and Chris Stella as managing director in equity institutional sales. Both will join the firm’s equities group based in New York.

“I am thrilled to welcome Paul and Chris to our growing equities team,” said Scott McLaughlin, head of equities at William Blair, in a statement. “William Blair continues to invest substantially in our equities business, bolstering our global capabilities to deliver unparalleled service and expertise to clients.”

Most recently, Ordinario worked at Truist Securities, where he served as managing director. His career also includes senior equities positions at Guggenheim Securities, Lazard Capital Markets, and Cowen and Company.

Stella also joins from Truist, where he spent seven years in equity sales. Stella also held equities roles with Guggenheim, Lazard, Barclay’s Capital, and Lehman Brothers.

William Blair is headquartered in Chicago.