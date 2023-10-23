William Blair’s Brian Flynn: ‘We see a thawing in the packaging M&A market’

William Blair has been involved in eight deals in consumer packaging this year as an adviser.

Like several other sectors in private equity, the consumer packaging market is recovering from a slowdown in dealmaking.

PE Hub spoke to Brian Flynn, co-head of packaging M&A at Chicago-based investment bank William Blair about the sector. The bank recently published a report on the packaging market, outlining the sector’s M&A slowdown in the first half of the year due to lingering supply chain effects from the pandemic and rising interest rates.

However, as companies burn through excess stock, their outlooks have improved, which could portend more deal activity into 2024.

“As we look forward, what we’re seeing is the destocking starting to flatten out,” Flynn said. “From here until the first half of next year, we will start to see companies be able to provide several months in a row of sustained earnings and allowing investors to feel comfortable that this EBITDA that we’re going to market with is sustainable.

“When you think about 2024, we see a thawing in the packaging M&A market with the expectation of more activity year-over-year,” said Flynn, who leads the investment bank’s North American packaging focus.

In years past, packaging M&A had robust investors interest in the acquisition process. In today’s market, the deals getting done are by small groups of buyers most likely to be contacted by sellers.

“The broader investment community is still a little risk-averse right now, and there are too many unknowns in the market, which is leading to a lot of the private equity community with one foot on the sidelines,” Flynn said.

Flynn said PE firms are looking for businesses with strong management teams, a strong financial profile and prospects for organic growth. William Blair has been involved in eight deals in consumer packaging this year as an adviser.

Those deals include September when Ardian announced the sale of Soteria Flexibles to TJC. In May, ONCAP announced an agreement to invest in Biomerics, a Salt Lake City, Utah-based medical device contract manufacturer that specializes in micro-plastics, micro-metals, image-guided intervention and final device assembly for interventional sectors. As part of the deal, Biomerics merged with the medical business of ONCAP portfolio company Precision Concepts. The deal closed in July.