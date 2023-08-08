Willis & Smith Capital snaps up Performance Stamping

The company’s longtime management will continue in place, with Peter Martel acting as CEO, and Scott Spencer as an advisor to the company and its board of directors.

Promontory Point Capital provided financial advisory services to Performance Stamping, while Golan Christie Taglia LLP, provided legal advice

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. provided legal advice to Willis & Smith Capital

Willis & Smith Capital invests in the lower middle market

Willis & Smith Capital has acquired Carpentersville, Illinois-based Performance Stamping, a metal stamping provider to industrial customers. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We believe the addition of Performance Stamping to our portfolio, alongside J&E Companies, our sheet metal fabrication and machining group of companies, will provide tremendous value for their collective customers. We’re proud to offer the choice of more services at greater scale,” said Eric Willis and Terrence Smith, co-founders of Willis & Smith Capital in a statement. “We commend Scott Spencer and his father for their dedication in developing Performance Stamping into an organization capable of looking into the future and understanding its customers’ evolving technical and business needs.”

