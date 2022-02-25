Willkie Farr & Gallagher expands PE practice group with new addition

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP added Joe Kaczorowski as a partner for its private equity group. He is based in Los Angeles. Previously, he was special counsel at Cooley LLP and assistant general counsel at Platinum Equity.

PRESS RELEASE

New York, NY, February 24, 2022— Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP today announced that Joe Kaczorowski has joined the Firm as a partner in the Corporate & Financial Services Department, where he will be part of Willkie’s leading Private Equity Practice Group. Joe is based in Willkie’s Los Angeles office. He was previously Special Counsel at Cooley LLP, and Assistant General Counsel at Platinum Equity. His arrival follows the addition of private equity partner Ray LaSoya, who joined Willkie’s Los Angeles office earlier in February.

“Joe possesses a top-tier skillset, valuable experience in both in-house and outside counsel roles, and relationships with key sponsors that will expand our market-leading private equity capabilities and West Coast presence,” said Jeffrey Poss, Co-Chair of the Private Equity Practice Group. “We are thrilled to welcome him to Willkie.”

Joe’s practice is focused on mergers and acquisitions, growth equity, and other general corporate matters for clients including strategic buyers, private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies. Prior to his role at Cooley, Joe was a Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel of Platinum Equity, where he advised senior management of the firm and its portfolio companies on strategic business transactions, corporate governance, compliance, material litigation and other legal matters.

Alan Epstein, partner in Willkie’s Los Angeles office, commented: “Joe is a talented private equity practitioner and will be a tremendous asset to our growing team in LA, which now includes over 50 attorneys across core practice areas of corporate and M&A, private equity, music and entertainment, asset management, private wealth, estates and trusts, litigation and tax.”

Joe commented: “Willkie’s premier private equity practice and expanding West Coast presence present a terrific opportunity for my practice and I am thrilled to be joining the team here. Willkie is known for leading many of the industry’s most transformative transactions, and I look forward to working with the Firm’s talented attorneys to enhance our capabilities and value to our clients.”

Willkie has developed a 360° platform to provide comprehensive advice to private equity sponsors and portfolio companies, advising on everything from fund formations, platform acquisitions, tuck-in acquisitions and joint ventures, to bank credit and other debt financings, IPOs, follow-on offerings, SPACs, PIPEs and ultimate exits. Because of this approach, clients regularly grow with Willkie over time. Our Private Equity Practice Group handles transactions and cross-border matters worldwide, with attorneys practicing in 13 key market centers across the United States and Europe.

Joe’s arrival follows the addition of partners Ray LaSoya, Bryan Kelly, Sid Fohrman and David Hong, who joined Willkie’s Los Angeles office earlier this year. Launched in September 2021, Willkie’s Los Angeles office now includes more than 50 attorneys in the areas of corporate and M&A transactions, private equity, music and entertainment, asset management, private wealth, litigation, and tax.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is an international law firm of approximately 1,000 attorneys with offices in Brussels, Chicago, Frankfurt, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Palo Alto, Paris, Rome, San Francisco and Washington. The Firm is headquartered in New York City at 787 Seventh Avenue.