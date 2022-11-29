WILsquare Capital acquires senior care products supplier Resident Essentials

In conjunction with the acquisition, David Lonczak has become CEO of Resident Essentials, succeeding Jeff Garber, the founder and former CEO of Resident Essentials.

WILsquare Capital has acquired Massachusetts-based Resident Essentials, a supplier of products serving senior care facilities and their residents. No financial terms were disclosed.

Resident Essentials was founded in 2000.

“WILsquare is pleased to partner with the team at Resident Essentials,” said Drew Caylor, managing director of WILsquare Capital, in a statement. “They have built a strong reputation with their customers by offering high-quality, personalized products and outstanding customer service. We look forward to supporting them in their next phase of growth.”

In conjunction with the acquisition, David Lonczak joined Resident Essentials as CEO to succeed Jeff Garber, the founder and former CEO of Resident Essentials.

Based in St. Louis, WILsquare Capital is focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution, and technology companies.