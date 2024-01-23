WILsquare Capital-backed TEK Holdings scoops up quilting and crafting platform Arrow Sewing

Arrow Sewing is the second acquisition made by TEK Holdings under WILsquare's ownership, following the addition of June Tailor in July 2023.

TEK Holdings, which is backed by WILsquare Capital, has acquired Elkorn, Wisconsin-based Arrow Sewing, a quilting and crafting platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Arrow Sewing represents a highly complementary addition to the TEK Holdings platform,” said Andrew Scharf, a director at WILsquare Capital in a statement. “We believe this acquisition unlocks new opportunities across the TEK Holdings portfolio of brands and meaningfully advances our market leadership position.”

Based in St. Louis, WILsquare invests in lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and the Southern U.S. The private equity firm targets business services, niche manufacturing, distribution, and technology companies.