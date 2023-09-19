WILsquare Capital-backed Versare Solutions acquires manufacturer Screenflex

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, WILsquare invests in the lower middle market in the Midwest and Southern US

The firm targets business services, niche manufacturing, distribution, and technology companies

Versare Solutions LLC, a portfolio company of WILsquare Capital, has acquired Screenflex Portable Partitions, an Illinois-based maker of portable room dividers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Minneapolis, Versare is a manufacturer of room dividers.

“Screenflex is an exciting addition to the Versare platform,” said John Curry, a director at WILsquare Capital in a statement. “We believe this acquisition strengthens Versare’s position as the leading provider of versatile, customizable, and durable solutions to solve customers’ flexible space needs. The combination of products and leadership aligns with our vision for growth and industry leading innovation.”

