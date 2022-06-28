WILsquare Capital buys digital marketing firm OuterBox

Justin Smith, founder and CEO of OuterBox, will continue to lead the company.

WILsquare Capital has acquired Copley, Ohio-based OuterBox Solutions, a digital marketing agency headquartered in Copley, Ohio. No financial terms were disclosed.

Following the transaction, Justin Smith, founder and CEO of OuterBox, along with partners Jason Dutt and Nick Nolan, will continue to lead the business and serve on the company’s board.

“We are excited to partner with WILsquare, as OuterBox embarks on its next phase of growth,” said Justin Smith, founder and CEO of OuterBox, said in a statement. “Early on, they exhibited a clear understanding of our business and the opportunities ahead. Our alignment around shared values and a commitment to supporting future growth make WILsquare an ideal partner.”

The acquisition of OuterBox marks the third platform investment for WILsquare Capital in nine months, following the acquisitions of Rock Energy Systems, LLC in September 2021, and TekBrands, LLC in December 2021. OuterBox is the fourth platform investment in WILsquare Capital Partners Fund II.

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States.