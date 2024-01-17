Wind Point acquires brands provider MOREgroup from Godspeed

AEC Advisors, LLC served as lead financial advisor to MOREgroup and Godspeed Capital

Godspeed Capital invests in lower middle-market defense & government services, solutions, and technology

Based in Chicago, Wind Point invests in the middle market

Godspeed Capital has sold MOREgroup, a Fort Worth, Texas-based family of architecture, design, and engineering brands, to Wind Point Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the sale, Douglas T. Lake, Jr., founder & managing partner of Godspeed Capital, said in a statement, “It has been an honor to partner with Chris and the incredible team at MOREgroup as we have helped them execute multiple strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives that have expanded the Company’s capabilities and presence across the U.S. significantly.”

Godspeed Capital invested in MOREgroup through Godspeed Capital Investment Program I in 2022.

AEC Advisors, LLC served as lead financial advisor to MOREgroup and Godspeed Capital, and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel in connection with the sale.

