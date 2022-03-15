Wind Point-backed CTSI buys Enterprise Security Solutions

Corbett Technology Solutions Inc, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, has acquired Ashburn, Virginia-based Enterprise Security Solutions, a security systems integrator. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

CHANTILLY, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (“CTSI”), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners (“Wind Point”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Enterprise Security Solutions (“ESS” or the “Company”), a security systems integrator providing turnkey design, installation, and support for data center, government, and utility sector clients.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Ashburn, Va., ESS helps customers protect their facilities, infrastructure, and personnel. The Company is known for its deep competencies in design, installation, integration, management, monitoring and support of security operation centers, access control, intrusion detection, and video surveillance systems.

“Enterprise Security Solutions significantly enhances our security integration and support capabilities, while expanding our critical infrastructure, data center, and utility customer base,” said Joe Oliveri, President and CEO of CTSI. “We are very pleased to add ESS and their best-in-class customer service to the CTSI family.”

“ESS is a great organization and further expands CTSI’s Security Integration Business Unit while fortifying our rapidly growing data center practice,” stated Nathan Brown, Managing Director at Wind Point. “We are excited to welcome Enterprise Security Solutions to CTSI.”

“By joining CTSI, we are significantly expanding our geographic reach, technical competencies and solution portfolio for our data center and utility sector clients,” commented Shane Pitt, President of ESS. “I’m very excited my team will have continued growth opportunities with CTSI. They’ve demonstrated years of outstanding execution and customer focus, while striving to reach their greatest potential and satisfy our customers.”

“We are really pleased to add ESS to our business,” said Jim Muncey, President of the CTSI Security Integration Business Unit. “Shane and his team bring additional expertise to our growing global data center security business, which will benefit the customers we currently serve, and attract new critical infrastructure customers to CTSI.”

ESS represents the ninth acquisition for CTSI since partnering with Wind Point in June of 2020. CTSI’s acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring leading life safety, fire, security, nurse call, collaboration, and communication solution providers with complementary employee-focused cultures and a trusted commitment to customers.

About Enterprise Security Solutions

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Ashburn, VA., Enterprise Security Solutions helps data center, utility, enterprise, and government clients protect facilities, infrastructure, and personnel.

Additional information about ESS is available at www.essdc.us

About CTSI

CTSI is a global systems integrator of fire, security, critical communications, collaboration, IT, and audiovisual solutions for enterprise, government, healthcare, and education customers. CTSI delivers unmatched design, installation, integration, managed, subscription, and central station monitoring services. The organization is staffed with industry leading engineers, user experience practitioners, programmers, technicians, central station, customer care, and project management representatives.

Additional information about CTSI is available at www.ctsi-usa.com