Wind Point-backed FreshEdge buys specialty food distributor Testa Produce

Wind Point Partners acquired FreshEdge in October 2022

Based in Chicago, Wind Point invests in the middle market

The firm is focused on the industrial products, consumer products, business services, and media and communications sectors

FreshEdge, which is backed by Wind Point Partners, has acquired Chicago-based Testa Produce, a Chicago-based produce and specialty food distributor. No financial terms were disclosed.

FreshEdge is a provider of fresh food solutions.

On the deal, Joe Lawler, managing director with Wind Point Partners, said in a statement, “Testa is a great strategic acquisition that further enhances FreshEdge’s product offering and complements FreshEdge’s Midwest presence. Acquisitions are a key focal point of the value creation plan for FreshEdge, and we are excited to support the M&A program alongside management.”

