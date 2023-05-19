Wind Point-backed Handgards buys foodservice tableware products EMI Yoshi

Handgards is a North American manufacturer and supplier of disposable food safety and hygiene-oriented products for the foodservice industry.

Handgards Inc, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, has acquired Somerville, New Jersey-based EMI Yoshi, a supplier of foodservice tableware and catering products. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Peter Leemputte, a principal at Wind Point, said in a statement, “Expanding our offerings in the tabletop product category is a key focus of the Handgards value creation plan. The addition of EMI Yoshi represents our second acquisition in the category, following the acquisition of Fineline Settings in 2022. We congratulate Saul Wolhendler and the founding ownership group on the strong business they have built, and we look forward to supporting the next phase of growth.”

Wind Point acquired Handgards in October 2020 in partnership with the existing management team and established industry executive Joe Kubicek, who joined as CEO.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Wind Point. FORVIS, LLP provided transaction advisory services in connection with the transaction.

