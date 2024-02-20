Wind Point-backed Hasa buys Chem Eleven Products

Scott Trussell, CEO of FSTI, will join Hasa in an active executive advisory role

Hasa Inc, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, has acquired Greenville, Texas-based Chem Eleven Products, Inc, which operates a salt-to-bleach manufacturing site serving municipal and commercial water treatment and manufacturing end markets. The seller was FSTI Inc.

Scott Trussell, CEO of FSTI, will join Hasa in an active executive advisory role.

On the deal, Peter Leemputte, a principal at Wind Point, said in a statement, “Bolstering our production and service capabilities in Texas is a key component of the Hasa value creation plan. Texas represents the third largest recreational pool market in the country and serves as a natural extension of Hasa’s best-in-class services across the western and southwestern U.S. The acquisition of Chem Eleven accelerates our Texas growth strategy, and we look forward to supporting our customers’ growth in the region.”

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm currently has approximately $6 billion in assets under management.