Wind Point-backed HASA taps Tran as chief strategy officer

HASA Inc, which is backed by Wind Point Partners, has named Angela Tran as chief strategy officer.

In her new role, she will be responsible for all aspects of development, analysis, confirmation, and implementation of large EBITDA-impact projects.

Tran joined HASA in 2017.

HASA is a provider of safe, clean, clear water treatment for recreational, municipal and industrial water sanitization.

“Congratulations to Angela on her promotion to chief strategy officer,” said Chris Brink, President & CEO of HASA Inc, in a statement. “As a private, equity-backed manufacturing company in the midst of an intensive and exciting growth period, it is absolutely imperative that HASA drives a focused effort toward true strategic initiatives, all focused on delivering incredible value to our customers, communities, and partners. Angela is an exceptional professional who is uniquely suited for her role and who will help take HASA to the next level and beyond.”

Founded in 1964, HASA operates out of facilities in California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Texas.

Based in Chicago, Wind Point invests in the middle market. The firm has approximately $5 billion in assets under management.