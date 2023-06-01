Wind Point-backed Kleinfelder Group acquires civil engineering firm Doucet & Associates

Kleinfelder is an engineering, design, construction management, construction materials inspection and testing and environmental professional services firm.

The Kleinfelder Group Inc, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, has acquired Austin-based Doucet & Associates, a provider of civil engineering, environmental permitting, surveying and construction management services. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Nathan Brown, managing director at Wind Point said in a statement, “The Doucet acquisition exemplifies our strategy of acquiring complementary businesses that expand and strengthen Kleinfelder’s service offerings, geographic reach and customer base. We are excited to partner with Doucet and its team of talented employees and look forward to supporting them in their next phase of growth.”

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel and KPMG provided transaction advisory and tax services to Kleinfelder. Morrissey Goodale LLC served as sell-side financial advisor to Doucet.

Founded in 1961, Kleinfelder is headquartered in San Diego.

Doucet was founded in 1992.

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners invests in the middle market. The firm has about $5 billion in assets under management.