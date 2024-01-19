Wind Point-backed Pavion acquires Integrated Security and Communications

Pavion is a provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications.

Pavion Corp, which is backed by Wind Point Partners, has acquired Millstone, New Jersey-based Integrated Security and Communications, a provider of security and integration solutions and services for national accounts in regulated and compliance driven market segments. No financial terms were disclosed.

Pavion is a provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications.

Wind Point acquired Pavion in 2020.

Integrated Security and Communications was established in 2007 by Michael Thomas.

“Integrated Security and Communications is a fantastic organization serving enterprise Pharmaceutical, Life Science, Transportation, Manufacturing and Logistics customers across the world,” said Pavion CEO Joe Oliver in a statementi. “The people of ISC are very strong and will be a great addition to our business. We have a performance culture focused on the customer and believe Michael and his team are a great fit.”

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners invests in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. The firm has approximately $6 billion in assets under management.