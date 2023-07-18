Wind Point-backed Pavion acquires low voltage services firm K&J

Pavion is a provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications.

Pavion, which is backed by Wind Point Partners, has acquired Massachusetts-based K&J Integrated Systems, a provider of low voltage installation and support services for the commercial, distribution, and higher education industry verticals. No financial terms were disclosed.

Pavion is a provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications.

K&J was established in 2004.

“We are pleased to welcome the K&J Integrated Systems team to Pavion,” said Pavion CEO Joe Oliveri in a statement. “Adding K&J to Pavion helps us enhance service to existing customers in the region and expands our customer base. We look forward to supporting our new K&J customers and employees.”

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners invests in the middle market. The firm has approximately $5 billion in assets under management.