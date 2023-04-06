Wind Point-backed Pavion acquires Security Source

Pavion is a provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security and critical communications.

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to Security Source

Pavion partnered with Wind Point in June 2020

Security Source was established in 2005

Pavion, which is backed by Wind Point Partners, has acquired Andover, Massachusetts-based Security Source, a provider of video-based security and loss prevention solutions for large businesses with multiple locations. No financial terms were disclosed.

Pavion is a provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security and critical communications.

Pavion partnered with Wind Point in June 2020.

Security Source was established in 2005.

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to Security Source.

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners invests in the middle market. The firm has approximately $5 billion in assets under management.