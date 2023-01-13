Wind Point-backed Pavion acquires Short Circuit Electronics

Barry Epstein of Vertex Capital was the sole advisor to Short Circuit on the transaction

Pavion, which is backed by Wind Point Partners, has acquired Lee’s Summit, Missouri-based Short Circuit Electronics Inc, a CCTV equipment service provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

This is Pavion’s eleventh acquisition since partnering with Wind Point Partners in June 2020.

Pavion is a provider of agile fire, safety, security & critical communications systems.

Short Circuit was established in 1988. The company serves more than 40,000 locations across all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Short Circuit to the growing Pavion portfolio,” said Nathan Brown, a managing director at Wind Point, in a statement. “This strategic acquisition enhances our security capabilities while adding further opportunities to serve customers across a broader suite of solutions.”

Barry Epstein of Vertex Capital was the sole advisor to Short Circuit on the transaction.

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners has approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point targets the middle market.