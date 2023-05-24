Wind Point-backed Pavion buys commercial fire alarm provider Premier

Pavion is a provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security and critical communications.

Pavion, which is backed by Wind Point Partners, has acquired California-based Premier Security Solutions, a provider of commercial fire alarm, security and wireless transmission services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Pavion is pleased to welcome Premier Security Solutions and its customers to Pavion,” said Pavion CEO Joe Oliveri in a statement. “Our expansion of fire alarm and security system capabilities into the Bay Area significantly enhances our western region team, accelerating our ability to serve large global and national customers across the country. We look forward to working with the talented employees of Premier and creating enhanced opportunities for employees and customers alike.”

Barry Epstein of Vertex Capital was sole advisor to Premier on the deal.

Premier was established in 1998.

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners invests in the middle market. Wind Point targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. The private equity firm has approximately $5 billion in assets under management.