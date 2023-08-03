Wind Point-backed Pavion buys REECE Complete Security Solutions

Pavion is a provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications.

Pavion, which is backed by Wind Point Partners, has acquired Portland, Oregon-based REECE Complete Security Solutions, a provider of security integration services for the data center, utility, healthcare and education industry verticals. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to add the REECE team to the Pavion family,” stated Pavion CEO Joe Oliveri in a statement. “REECE has a long and respected legacy of serving customers in the Pacific Northwest which allows us to better support existing customers in the region while simultaneously expanding our important data center and utility customer base.”

Based in Chicago, Wind Point invests in the middle market. The firm has approximately $6 billion in assets under management.