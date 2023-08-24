Wind Point-backed Pavion buys security systems firm RFI Enterprises

Pavion is a provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications.

Pavion, which is backed by Wind Point Partners, has acquired San Jose, California-based RFI Enterprises, a provider of security systems.

Pavion is a provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications.

RFI is the nineteenth acquisition for Pavion since partnering with Wind Point Partners in June 2020.

RFI was founded in 1979 by Larry Reece.

“RFI is extremely well known and respected for setting the standard in the western region for many years,” said Pavion CEO Joe Oliveri in a statement. “This is a very important development for Pavion and our industry at large. They add so much to our capabilities, and we could not be more excited to add RFI employees and customers to the Pavion family. Pavion customers can now leverage the deep capabilities of RFI across their fire and security platforms.”

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has approximately $6 billion in assets under management.