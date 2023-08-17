Wind Point-backed Pavion snaps up security firm RFI Enterprises

Pavion is a provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications.

RFI is the nineteenth acquisition for Pavion since partnering with Wind Point Partners in June 2020

RFI was founded in 1979 by Larry Reece

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners invests in the middle market

Pavion, which is backed by Wind Point Partners, has acquired RFI Enterprises Inc, a San Jose, California-based security system supplier. No financial terms were disclosed.

Pavion is a provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications.

RFI is the nineteenth acquisition for Pavion since partnering with Wind Point Partners in June 2020.

RFI was founded in 1979 by Larry Reece.

“Combining the RFI team with our recently announced Reece Complete Security Solutions acquisition and the Pavion resources already supporting the Western region, makes Pavion the clear choice for enterprise customers seeking security, life safety, and integration solutions and services,” said Jim Muncey, Pavion Security Business Unit President in a statement. “We are very excited to welcome RFI employees to Pavion and look forward to connecting and protecting our customers in the region.”

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has approximately $6 billion in assets under management.