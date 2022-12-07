Wind Point-backed Quantix acquires dry bulk logistics firm Mid-States Packaging

Wind Point acquired Quantix in 2019

Quantix, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, has acquired Mid-States Packaging, a dry bulk transportation, warehousing and export services company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Quantix is a supply chain services company.

“Reinforcing our presence as a leading dry bulk logistics and export services provider is a key pillar of the Quantix value creation plan. And this acquisition does exactly that,” noted Konrad Salaber, managing director at Wind Point in a statement. “Chuck, Tracy and their team have created an outstanding operation and strong reputation for quality service.”

Wind Point acquired Quantix in 2019.

Kirkland and Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Quantix while KPMG provided transaction advisory services.

Based in Chicago, Wind Point invests in transportation, logistics and route-based businesses. Wind Point Partners has $5 billion in assets under management.