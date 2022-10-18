Wind Point-backed Quantix acquires G&W Tanks

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal counsel to Quantix while KPMG provided transaction advisory services.

Quantix, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, has acquired G&W Tanks, a provider of ISO tank transportation, as well as ISO tank repair, ISO tank storage depot, wash and loading services.

G&W has locations in Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia.

Konrad Salaber, a managing director at Wind Point, said in a statement, “Strengthening our Southeast presence and ISO tank offerings are key steps within the Quantix value creation plan. Tom, Tracy, and their team have created an outstanding operation, and this combination comes with great upside for Quantix, G&W, and our collective customers and employees.”

Wind Point acquired Quantix in 2019 in partnership with board co-Chair Mark Holden, a veteran logistics executive who served as CEO of Quantix from 2012 until his planned retirement in 2021. Chris Ball, a member of the Quantix leadership team since 2016 with more than 25 years of experience in the supply chain and logistics industry, was promoted from president to president and CEO in 2021.

G&W represents the eighth acquisition for Quantix under Wind Point’s ownership.

Wind Point is an active investor in transportation, logistics and route-based businesses with select prior investments including Dicom Transportation, STG Logistics, American Trailer Rental Group, Valicor Environmental Services, Smart Care, and D&H United.

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal counsel to Quantix while KPMG provided transaction advisory services.

Based in The Woodlands, Texas, Quantix a supply chain services company to the chemical industry.

Wind Point Partners has $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on middle market businesses. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products, and business services sectors.