Wind Point-backed Smart Care acquires Richard Meek Air Conditioning

Smart Care, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, has acquired Wichita Falls, Texas-based Richard Meek Air Conditioning, a commercial refrigeration and HVAC equipment repair and installation company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Chicago-based Smart Care is a provider of commercial mechanical services.

On the deal, Konrad Salaber, managing director at Wind Point, said in a statement, “Texas will continue to be a key market for Smart Care’s growth strategy and the acquisition of Richard Meek is a great fit with the organization. We look forward to supporting their next phase of growth and better serving customers in that region.”

Richard Meek was founded in 2004.

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners invests in the middle market. The firm has approximately $6 billion in assets under management.