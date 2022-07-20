Wind Point-backed Smart Care acquires specialty coffee equipment service firm Espresso Partners

Espresso Partners represents Smart Care’s twentieth acquisition since 2017 and the fifth under Wind Point’s ownership

Smart Care, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, has acquired Minneapolis-based Espresso Partners, a specialty coffee equipment service company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Espresso Partners represents Smart Care’s twentieth acquisition since 2017 and the fifth under Wind Point’s ownership.

Espresso Partners was founded in 2004.

Smart Care is a leading U.S. service provider focused on hot-side commercial cooking equipment, stand-alone refrigeration, specialty coffee and beverage, commercial and industrial rack refrigeration and HVAC services. Following the combination, Espresso Partners will join Smart Care’s Equipment Solutions Specialty segment, which specializes in high-speed ovens, coffee and espresso equipment and water filtration services.

“Espresso Partners is a fantastic acquisition and fits perfectly within our high-growth Specialty Equipment segment,” said Gyner Ozgul, president and COO of Smart Care Equipment Solutions, in a statement. “For nearly 20 years, Espresso Partners has exceeded customer expectations and demonstrated exceptional growth across the Midwest and on both coasts. We look forward to accelerating that growth and enabling the Espresso Partners team to double down on superior customer service.”

Smart Care is headquartered in Chicago, with operations in all 50 states.

Wind Point Partners has approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point invests in middle market businesses in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors.