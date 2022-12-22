Wind Point-backed Smart Care buys commercial refrigeration firm Refrigeration Anytime

Based in Chicago, Smart Care is a provider of comprehensive commercial mechanical services.

Smart Care, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, has acquired Manor, Texas-based Refrigeration Anytime, a commercial refrigeration and HVAC equipment repair company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Chicago, Smart Care is a provider of comprehensive commercial mechanical services, including stand-alone refrigeration, HVAC, complex rack refrigeration, hot and cold-side foodservice equipment, and specialty coffee and beverage.

Refrigeration Anytime was founded in 2006.

On the deal, Konrad Salaber, managing director at Wind Point, said in a statement, “Texas is a key market for Smart Care’s growth strategy and the acquisition of Refrigeration Anytime is a compelling fit with the organization. We look forward to supporting their next phase of growth.”

Smart Care has operations in all 50 states.

Wind Point Partners has approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on middle-market businesses.