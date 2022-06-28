Wind Point-backed Smart Care buys Dutton Food Equipment Repair

Smart Care is a service provider focused on hot-side commercial cooking equipment, stand-alone refrigeration, specialty coffee and beverage, commercial and industrial rack refrigeration and HVAC services.

Smart Care, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, has aquired Dutton Food Equipment Repair Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dutton is a family-owned and operated commercial kitchen equipment repair company. Dutton was founded in 1984.

On the acquisition, Konrad Salaber, managing director of Dutton, said in a statement: “Dutton provides a strong regional presence in commercial kitchen service for us in the Mid-Atlantic region and is a highly valuable addition for the combined platform. We look forward to continuing to deliver world-class service levels for our customers, investing in our best-in-class technician base and supporting the next phase of growth for the combined organization.”

Headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, Smart Care is a service provider focused on hot-side commercial cooking equipment, stand-alone refrigeration, specialty coffee and beverage, commercial and industrial rack refrigeration and HVAC services.

Wind Point is an active investor in logistics and route-based services, with select current and former investments including Valicor, Quantix, Dicom, STG Logistics and American Trailer Rental Group.