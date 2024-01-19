Wind Point-backed Targeted PetCare buys pet treats provider Pet Brands

William Blair acted as financial advisor to Pet Brands

Targeted PetCare, which is backed by Wind Point Partners, has acquired Pet Brands, a Dublin, Ohio-based pet treats business. No financial terms were disclosed.

Targeted Petcare is a pet consumables platform.

On the deal, Paul Peterson, a managing director at Wind Point, said in a statement, “A core pillar of the Targeted PetCare value creation plan has been broadening the company’s capabilities across pet consumables through M&A. The acquisition of Pet Brands is closely aligned with this strategy, and we look forward to supporting the growth of the combined businesses.”

Antares Capital and Maranon Capital led the debt financing for the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to TPC and Forvis provided transaction advisory services in connection with the acquisition. William Blair acted as financial advisor to Pet Brands. The acquisition of Pet Brands marks TPC’s fifth acquisition under Wind Point ownership.

Pet Brands was founded in 2004.

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners invests in the middle market. The firm has approximately $6 billion in assets under management.