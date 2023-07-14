Wind Point-backed Vertex acquires consulting firm Breakwater Forensics

Breakwater was established in 2019

Wind Point Partners targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors

The firm has approximately $6 billion in assets under management

The Vertex Companies, LLC, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, has acquired Chicago-based Breakwater Forensics, an expert witness and business consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Vertex provides forensics, engineering, construction project advisory, and environmental consulting.

“Breakwater augments Vertex’s team perfectly,” said Nathan Brown, managing director at Wind Point in a statement. “Strengthening our forensics presence and expert bench are key steps within the Vertex value creation plan. The Breakwater team has created an outstanding business, and this combination comes with great upside for Vertex, Breakwater and our collective customers and employees.”

Established in 2019, Breakwater’s areas of expertise include commercial damages, forensic accounting, fraud investigations, business valuations, government contracts, construction contract claims (delay and disruption), intellectual property and insurance.

