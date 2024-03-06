Wind Point-backed WOW makes 21st add-on deal with BenLea Leasing

BenLea is provider of trailer rental solutions.

Wind Point Partners’ portfolio company Warehouse on Wheels (WOW) has acquired BenLea Leasing, a Cambridge, Ontario-based provider of trailer rental solutions to manufacturing, distribution and 3PL customers.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

WOW, formerly known as American Trailer Rental Group, was acquired by Wind Point in 2021.

BenLea’s addition is WOW’s 21st acquisition, alongside two greenfield expansion locations since partnering with Wind Point.

“BenLea represents another strategic acquisition for WOW, further enhancing its market leadership position in the Greater Toronto Area,” said Konrad Salaber, MD at Wind Point.

WOW is a mobile storage solutions provider.

Wind Point is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with around $6 billion in assets.