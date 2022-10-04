Wind Point buys fresh foods distributor FreshEdge

Harris Williams served as financial advisor to FreshEdge and Rotunda Capital Partners

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Wind Point while Greenberg Traurig LLP served as legal counsel

Wind Point Partners has acquired Indianapolis-based FreshEdge, a distributor of fresh foods. No financial terms wee disclosed.

FreshEdge is backed by Rotunda Capital Partners.

FreshEdge is led by CEO Steve Grinstead and COO Greg Corsaro. They and the entire FreshEdge management team will remain with the company and retain a meaningful ownership stake alongside Wind Point.

Joe Lawler, a managing drector with Wind Point, said in a statement, “We look forward to working with the FreshEdge team to build upon the platform they have already established. We have great respect for Steve and Greg, and they have developed an outstanding business model that delivers an enduring value proposition resulting in strong, long-term relationships with customers.”

Wind Point is an active investor in the food and distribution sectors, with select prior and current investments including good2grow, Palmex, Tropicale Foods, Stir Foods, Hearthside Food Solutions, Evans Food Group, Handgards and Pestell Nutrition.

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Wind Point. Greenberg Traurig LLP served as legal counsel and Harris Williams served as financial advisor to FreshEdge and Rotunda Capital Partners.

Wind Point Partners has approximately $5 billion in assets under management. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors.