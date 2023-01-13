Wind Point Partners buys water treatment solutions provider Hasa

Hasa’s senior leadership team will continue leading the business and has retained a "meaningful" ownership stake alongside Wind Point.

Wind Point Partners has acquired Saugus, California-based Hasa Inc, a provider of water treatment solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Hasa’s senior leadership team will continue leading the business and has retained a “meaningful” ownership stake alongside Wind Point. Chris Brink is serving as CEO of Hasa.

On the deal, Alex Washington, a managing director at Wind Point, said in a statement, “Wind Point is a longtime investor in specialty chemicals and route-based services. Hasa operates a differentiated distribution model that ensures customers receive safe, effective water treatment products. We are thrilled to partner with the company to build upon its reputation for exceptional service in this critical, growing market.”

Reed Smith LLP served as legal counsel to Wind Point and KPMG LLP provided transaction advisory services in connection with the transaction. Keybanc Capital Markets served as financial advisor to Hasa.

Hasa Inc was founded in 1964.

Based in Chicago, Wind Point has approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors.